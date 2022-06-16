Amazon is giving you over 30 free games this Prime Day

Audio player loading…

Prime Day is next month and members can look forward to a slew of games available to download for free during the event.

The dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 have finally been announced with the sales bonanza set for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Prime members have got deals across the entire website to look forward to, including over 30 free games from triple A to indie.

Amazon shared the Prime Day news in a blog post (opens in new tab) saying that Prime Gaming members can begin downloading the eligible titles for free from June 21 through July 13 . The smorgasbord of games includes the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need For Speed Heat, and a trio of Star Wars titles which is great if you've jumped on the Obi-Wan Kenobi bandwagon.

(Image credit: EA)

The post says that during Amazon Prime Day, members "can claim more than 30 free games." It adds that in the run up to Prime Day, from June 21 through July 13, "Prime members can start freeloading more than 25 indie games instantly."

So it sounds like the 25 plus indie titles available leading up to Prime Day aren't included in the 30 'during Prime Day' offerings. Here are some of the highlighted games available during Prime Day:

GRID Legends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 — Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

And here's the list of indie games that includes some titles that have released with Prime Gaming in the past, as well as some first-timers for the service:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown 2

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you might want to consider signing up for Prime Day, especially if your wishlist has been growing. Don't forget to take advantage of the Amazon Prime student discount if you fall into that category. And if you haven't previously had a membership, you should definitely consider starting a free 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab).

Our Amazon Prime review packs in all of the info that prospective members need to know. And if it's not something you want to continue, you can simply cancel the trial before the 30 days is up, to prevent getting charged.