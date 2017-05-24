10 must-download games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the debut lineup of titles available for Xbox Game Pass — a Netflix-style subscription program featuring a slew of games from both the Xbox One and Xbox 360's history.

What sets Xbox Game Pass apart from services like PlayStation Now and Nvidia's GeForce Now is that games are downloaded rather than streamed, meaning higher fidelity and none of the lag that beaming games over the internet can sometimes present.

Subscribers to Xbox Live's premium Gold tier can try Xbox Game Pass free for 14 days starting today, with the service making its broader launch to non-Gold Xbox Live members on June 1.

After the trial period ends, you will have to shell out $9.99/month for continued access to the Pass' cache of 112 (and growing) games, which include everything from AAA hits like Saints Row IV: Re-Elected to smaller gems like OlliOlli or Terraria.

In order to make the most out of your free trial — and possibly even your future subscription — we have compiled 10 games that you can't afford to miss, especially considering you could get through nearly all of them for the price of a Big Mac with fries a month. Let's get started.