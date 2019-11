In the comfort of a studio, a photographer can use a snoot to concentrate light on a specific area. It's very useful for lighting the hair line, separating the model from the background and for creating hotspots.

Step 1

Cut the bottom off an empty tube of crisps to allow the light from your flashgun to shoot straight through it.

Step 2

Simply attach the top of the tube to the flashgun head with three strips of masking tape. It's easy as that!