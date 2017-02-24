For Honor tips and tricks

For Honor’s token single-player mode might be a little short, but that doesn’t mean it can’t help you prepare for the war ahead. Compared to online players, the AI of For Honor is painfully predictable so use this solo campaign to practice your skills with some of the game’s key systems.

Since you can ramp up the challenge by levelling up each mission and increasing the difficulty (you can do this on the pre-mission launch screen), this is an ample time to drill guard break, external block and the ability to fight multiple enemies at once. These three skills are vital to slaying with the big boys/girls online.