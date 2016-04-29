How to back up your Google Drive files locally

Google Drive is one of the biggest advantages of having a Google account. You get 15GB of free storage when you sign up, and it integrates with Gmail, Google Photos and Google's productivity apps, enabling you to edit documents, save and share files, and back up your pictures directly to the cloud.

But what if you find yourself without internet access and desperately need files stored in Google Drive? What if your access to a shared file you still need gets revoked? Or what if the worst happens, and Google loses your files?

In this guide, we'll show you how to ensure you always have an up-to-date copy of your Google Drive files stored locally, no matter what goes on up in the cloud.