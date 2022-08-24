YouTube opens new flank in fight against TikTok - Shorts coming to Android TVs soon

Audio player loading…

YouTube is doubling on YouTube Shorts, its own answer to TikTok and Instagram Reels. The short and snappy videos, usually about a minute long or less, serve as a quick and easy opportunity to capture the attention of, well, the lower attention generation that operates as if it has no time to spare.

And, YouTube Shorts has been growing in popularity, and now Google, which owns the video platform, is set to make it available on Android-based smart TVs.

YouTube Shorts, which is said to have 30 billion daily views, is still lagging behind TikTok, which despite being banned in big markets like India, continues to top the charts in the short form video content. So it makes sense for YouTube to open a new flank in its fight against TikTok.

YouTube may introduce 'Mosaic Mode', too

As of now, the horizontal-oriented Shorts are available only on YouTube's mobile platform. Those short videos cannot be cast on TV (through Chromecast). Though it may be incongruous to view horizontal videos on a large screen, it makes plenty of sense for Google to make it available on smart TVs.

According to a report (opens in new tab), an update that will roll out in the coming months will make YouTube Shorts available on smart TVs. For the record, TikTok app is available on some smart TVs made by LG and Samsung as well as TVs and streaming devices running both Amazon’s and Google’s platforms.

The report said YouTube TV is also planning to let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously via a new feature called Mosaic Mode. "YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants."

YouTube is decidedly setting much store on its Shorts videos. Recently, as part of its app update on iOS and Android devices, it launched a feature that allows creators to instantaneously convert up to 60 seconds' worth of previously uploaded long-form videos into Shorts.

The tool utilizes the platform’s existing editing suite – text, timeline editor, filters, etc. – and YouTube says that, if the selected footage is less than 60 seconds, creators can shoot additional video using the Shorts camera or upload more footage from their gallery.

Here's a quick guide on how to upload Shorts:

Sign in to YouTube Studio.

In the top right-hand corner, click 'Create' and then Upload videos .

Select a short video file:

Up to 60 seconds.

With a square or vertical aspect ratio.

(Optional) Include #Shorts in the title or description to help our system recommend your short videos across YouTube.

You can choose up to 15 short videos at a time but make sure that you click 'Edit Draft' to complete your video details before publishing.