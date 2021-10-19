Your Coros sports watch is about to get a huge update

Coros has released new features for three of its most popular fitness watches, including several new tools specifically for climbers.

Multi-pitch climbing mode is a new update for the Coros Vertix 2 . It will use GPS to track your climbing technique. The new mode will record the pitches and gradients along your climb, and it’ll provide you with real-time information including pitch count, elevation gain, heart rate and training load. The new mode will also create a difficulty column chart that’ll be displayed in the Coros app after a workout.

Users of the Coros Apex (both 42mm and 46mm models), Apex Pro, Vertix and Vertix 2 will all get Strava Route Syncing, which will sync your routes from Strava to the Coros app.

Coros has also added a shortcut functionality, which is only available for Vertix 2 users at this time. By long-pressing the ‘light’ button, you can quickly gain access to one of your favorite features like the compass, map and sun movement.

For serious climbers, Coros has also released a new hardware accessory, the Vertix 2 Carabiner, which replaces your watch strap and allows you to attach the body to your belt.

Analysis: should you upgrade your smartwatch on Black Friday?

Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your smartwatch, and we’re expecting to see some great deals from the biggest brands. There could be some big savings on a range of Garmin and Fitbit devices, plus older smartwatches from the likes of Samsung. Apple Watch deals are usually fairly modest, but the Apple Watch 6 might be an exception, as it's just been superseded by the new Apple Watch 7.

If you own a Coros watch though (especially if you're a serious climber), you might decide to keep your wallet closed this year, as you're about to receive a big upgrade completely free.