You can now make money directly from Facebook – here's how

If you choose to use Facebook, you pay for free access to the social network by letting it show you ads (and, depending on your security settings, potentially giving up some of your privacy). You may feel that it's time you started to get something back from the site, and that'll soon be possible.

Facebook has announced that it plans to give users the option to charge for access to their live-streamed videos. This means that the next time you choose to go live, you could start earning money.

Facebook is not giving away many details at the moment, but the company says: "To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences".

At this stage it is not clear quite when the money-making option will be rolling out beyond the hint that it is going to be arriving "in the coming weeks". Facebook has not indicated whether it will be taking a cut from money people make from their video, but it would be safe to assume that a percentage will be payable to the company.

Shake your money-maker

This is not the only way it is possible to make money from a livestream. Facebook also operates its own virtual currency called Stars and the company says that this is going to be expanded to more countries and more pages soon.

Users can buy Stars and then send them to creators they appreciate as a tip – but with each Star being worth just $0.01, a very large number of them will be needed to make anyone rich.

But it's not just possible to use Facebook to earn money for yourself. If you would like to raise money for charities and other good causes, you also have the option of adding donation buttons to live videos.

Via The Verge