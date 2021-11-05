You can get my favorite laptop for just $699 in this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday doesn't arrive until November 26, but we're already starting to see some pretty amazing deals. And probably the best one I've seen so far is the Dell XPS 13 for just $699.

At Dell's website, you can get the latest Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $699. Sure this isn't the most high-end spec in the world, but it's definitely powerful enough for most workloads. And at this price point, it's a better value than a Chromebook.

A lot of people these days will tell you to go with at least 16GB of RAM in 2021, and while I usually agree with that, 8GB is definitely enough for this laptop. The way I look at it, and the way I personally use a 13-inch laptop like this, is as a portable laptop you can chuck in your backpack just in case something comes up where you need a laptop at-hand.

The Core i5 processor in here is going to be more than enough for most daily tasks like checking your email, doing some word processing and even some light photo editing. The only thing it's going to fall a bit short on is stuff like video editing and gaming, but again, that's not exactly where this laptop shines anyways.

If you're just looking for a svelte little laptop to carry around with you to get some work done while you sit in a coffee shop, the Dell XPS 13 is definitely the way to go. You won't be able to find a more luxurious laptop than this at this price point, even on Black Friday.

