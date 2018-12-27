You can buy the OnePlus 6T at Rs 34,499 through OnePlus year-end offer

OnePlus has emerged as a promising name in the smartphone market in the last few years, but 208 has been an even more exciting year for the company. The company has emerged as the most preferred premium Android smartphone in India, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC).

To celebrate the success in the Indian market, OnePlus has announced some interesting limited period offers on its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 6T. The year-end offers will go live on 29 December and will last till 6 January 2019.

What's the best deal?

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 6T can avail Rs 1500 instant discount on all EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on Amazon. Additionally, if you buy the OnePlus 6T from Amazon.in, oneplus.in, Croma outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, you will be able to avail 6 months of No-cost EMI.

If you’re an existing OnePlus user, you can exchange your old OnePlus device for an extra discount of Rs 2000 on the total cost. Similarly, non-OnePlus users can exchange their old phones for Rs 1500 additional discount.

So, if you have a HDFC Bank credit or debit card and have an old OnePlus phone, you can buy the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage worth Rs 37,999 for Rs 34,499. Similarly, a maximum of Rs 3500 discount on any variant. Note that the top-end variant of the phone is the recently released McLaren Edition with 10GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It is the best deal if you're looking for the best OnePlus 6T variant.



The smartphone is now available for general sales across all channels including oneplus.in, Amazon.in and Reliance Digital, Croma outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores.