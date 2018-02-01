Xiaomi Redmi 5A Rose Gold variant now on sale in India, starting at Rs 4,999

After teasing the phone’s launch yesterday, Xiaomi has brought the Redmi 5A Rose Gold variant in India, starting at a price of Rs 4,999. The listing of the phone is already live on Flipkart and Mi.com, with the device being available for purchase starting at 12PM today, 1 February.

Xiaomi had launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 5A in India back in November last year. At launch, the Redmi 5A was announced in three colour options – Champagne Gold, Dark Grey and Rose Gold. However, the Rose Gold variant was not available for purchase until now. And today’s announcement comes just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

The Redmi 5A is the latest entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi, and comes with a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with MIUI 9 on top.

The phone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset and comes with two memory options – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, with support for microSD cards up to 128GB via a dedicated memory card slot.

As far as optics are concerned, the Redmi 5A comes with a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and an LED flash, while on the front it comes with a 5MP camera.

Other features of the Redmi 5A include dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and Infrared. The phone misses out on a fingerprint sensor, though. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A pricing and availability

Launched back in November last year, Xiaomi has brought its smartphones to a price lower than ever before. The Redmi 5A starts at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM variant and goes up to Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant.