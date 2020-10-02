Xiaomi has produced an 82-inch 5G display that businesses will love

Xiaomi started life as a smartphone vendor, but is rapidly turning into the closest China has to a Samsung or LG equivalent, thanks to its endless product list.

The firm recently unveiled an 8K television called the Mi TV Master Extreme Edition, which comes with 5G connectivity and a gargantuan 82-inch displaying - meaning it will make for an excellent digital signage solution or large format display.

The screen supports Quantum Dot technology and offers a 98% P3 wide color gamut, 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certification and a 400,000:1 contrast ratio.

Unsurprisingly, it has a built-in Android computer based on the quad-core Novatek 72685 8K chip, paired with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

We don’t know how much it costs, whether it will ever go on sale outside of China, what version of Android it uses nor whether the 5G capabilities can be used to power a built-in wireless hotspot .

The mini-LED display can of course be used as a business monitor, or for gaming thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate (provided you have an Nvidia RTX 3080/3090 GPU).

Another feature worth highlighting is a pair of retractable “sound wings” that contain four speakers each. And the rest of the specification sheet is rounded out by an HDMI 2.1 port, USB 3.0 port and an Ethernet connector (hopefully Gigabit capable).