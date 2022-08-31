Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G with 120Hz display and 12th Gen Core i5 processor launched in India

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has launched a new premium laptop in India, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G. It is a productivity-focused laptop, and its price starts at Rs. 69,999.

Seeing the laptop's name, you might be wondering what is '120G'; if you guessed it is about the 120Hz refresh rate, you are correct. Xiaomi Notebook 120G comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G: pricing and availability

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G comes in two variants, the base variant with integrated GPU and the higher model with Nvidia MX550 GPU. The base variant is priced at Rs. 69,999, while the other is priced at Rs. 74,999.

The laptop will be on sale from September 20 on Amazon and Mi.com (opens in new tab). It will also go on sale on retail channels on the same day.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G: key features and specifications

The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G carry forward the MacBook-like design, which Xiaomi laptops have followed since its inception.

On the display front, it has a 14-inch 2.5K (2560x1600px) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display can be set to 120Hz, 90Hz or 60Hz refresh rates; it is not limited to 120Hz. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and supports a 100% colour gamut. The display also supports DC dimming.

The laptop comes in two variants, one with a dedicated GPU and the other with an onboard GPU. And both the variants come with the same 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB OF PCIe Gen 4 internal storage.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor. And the higher model comes with Nvidia MX550 GPU.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0 port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo headphone and mic jack. It has a dual stereo 2W speaker setup and supports DTS audio. And on the device has a 720p webcam.

This laptop has a 56Wh battery and supports Type C charging with 100W fast charging. With the bundled charger, the laptop can go from 0-50 in 35 minutes.

The laptop comes with Windows 11 out of the box and pre-installed with Microsoft Office home and student 2021.

A good productivity laptop?

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G seems like a great laptop, considering the features and specifications it provides for the price.

The Alder Lake Intel Core i5 12450H processor in the laptop is a competent one because it is not a U series processor that you would typically see in this segment of laptops. H series Intel processors are usually found in gaming laptops, which assures better performance than other productivity laptops on the market.

But the 120Hz display can be seen as a gimmick, and it won't be much of use as you might not be using this laptop for hard-core gaming.