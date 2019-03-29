Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes 2, Sports Bluetooth Earphones and 2-in-1 USB cable to go on sale on April 4

Xiaomi is doubling down on offering its ecosystem products more regularly to its Indian audience. For the very first time, three products from the company’s portfolio will go on sale on April 4 at midnight. These are the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones and the 2-in-1 USB cable.

While the Sports Shoes 2 was officially launched on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform, the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones were announced during the launch of the Redmi Note 7 series in India. Xiaomi’s Sports Shoes 2 has received a 310% funding on Mi Store with 15,514 backers.

Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2

Xiaomi’s sports shoes are very well designed, are very lightweight and feature a fishbone-like structure. Due to the uni-mold process which combines the different layers of the shoes, it gives the shoes extra protection against daily wear and tear and keeps the stitching intact for long.

The Mi Sports Shoes 2 are machine-washable and come in different sizes. During the first sale, the shoes will be available in black, blue and grey colours. We expect Xiaomi to price the shoes at its initial crowdfunding cost of Rs 2,499 but the company might not offer the additional Rs 500 discount it was offering earlier.

Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones

The Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones are extremely affordable at Rs 1,499. It has been certified with an IPX4 rating which makes it resistant to sweat and usual splashes of water. The audio quality of the Bluetooth earphone is decent and bass lovers will find it good for the price. Due to the outdoor nature of the earphones, the eartips has a 58-degree tilt which allows for a more comfortable fit especially in situations like jogging and running.

Xiaomi claims that its wireless earphones offer up to 9 hours of battery life.

Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable (30cm)

For the first time, Xiaomi’s 2-in-1 USB cable with micro USB and Type-C will go on sale. The cable measures 30cm in length and is made up of insulated copper braids and a layer of aluminum which additionally protects it against electromagnetic interference.