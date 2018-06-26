Trending
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro spotted with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB RAM and 5,400mAh battery

Expected to be launched in July

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is expected to soon launch its latest phablet, dubbed called Mi Max 3. The device is expected to be launched in two variants – the standard Mi Max 3 and the premium Mi Max 3 Pro.

Earlier, the Mi Max 3 was spotted in a TENAA listing and now, the Mi Max 3 Pro has been spotted on Xiaomi’s website, revealing the major specifications of the device. The listing has been removed now but the specifications of the Mi Max 3 Pro are out.

Like the name suggests, the Mi Max 3 Pro will be the premium variant of the Mi Max 3 and it will be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Mi Max 3 on the other hand is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Mi Max 3 will feature a 6.9-inch full HD+ notch-less display, a dual camera setup at the back with the primary sensor being Sony IMX363 and it will be powered by a 5,400mAh battery. The TENAA listing had revealed that the Mi Max 3 will also feature a 6.9-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution.

At the back, the Mi Max 3 and Mi Max 3 Pro are expected to feature the same design as the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a vertically placed dual camera setup, an LED flash between the sensors and a fingerprint sensor in the middle.

