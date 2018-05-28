Xiaomi Mi Band 3 confirmed to launch along with Mi 8 and MIUI 10

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching a new fitness band, dubbed the Mi Band 3 at the company’s eighth anniversary event where it is also scheduled to announce the launch of MIUI 10 and the company’s flagship Mi 8 smartphone.

Apart from these three things, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the mid-range Mi Note 5 device, skipping the Mi Note 4 as 4 is considered unlucky in China. OnePlus, another Chinese smartphone maker had launched the OnePlus 5 after the OnePlus 3, skipping the OnePlus 4 for the same reason.

The Mi Band 3 will succeed the Mi Band 2 that was launched in 2016. In India, the company had launched the Mi Band HRX Edition in partnership with HRX after discontinuing the Mi Band 2. However, the company recently brought back the Mi Band 2 in India with a price cut.

Xiaomi has posted a teaser on Chinese social networking site Weibo, confirming the launch of the Mi Band 3 at the company’s annual event. Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun and Senior Vice President Wang Xiang have also confirmed the launch of the Mi Band 3. Wang Xiang in a post on Twitter shared the teaser from Weibo and confirmed that the company will launch the Mi Band 3 along with the Mi 8 and MIUI 10 on May 31.

The Mi Band 3 is expected to feature a 2.5D curved display and Xiaomi will ditch the physical button present on the Mi Band 2. Apart from the above mentioned devices, Xiaomi is also expected to launch other accessories at the event and we may get more leaks for in the next 3 days.