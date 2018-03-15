Xiaomi adds Mi Body Composition Scale to its home products line-up

After unveiling its Mi TV range in India, Xiaomi has now launched a new non-smartphone product called the Mi Body Composition scale. As the name suggests the Composition Scale is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, it records 10 vital body composition statistics like weight, mass, muscle and more.

The composition scale offers statistics for weight, muscle mass, Body Mass Index (BMI), bone mass, body fat, water levels, basal metabolism, Visceral fat and overall body score. Not just measure, but the scale store data for up to 16 different profiles.

It is powered by low-energy Bluetooth 4.0 technology, which is claimed to last up to eight months using four AAA batteries. Moreover, the auto-identification feature enables it to differentiate between an adult and a child.

The scale is compatible with Mi Fit app that records and analyses daily, weekly and monthly metrics to keep a track of your fitness. On the scale, the metrics are displayed on a small LED display that lights up when you stand on it for more than three seconds.

The Mi Body Composition Scale is made with tempered glass with high light transmittance for main panel. The glass has an anti-slip finish for better grip to prevent accidental falls.

The newly launched device is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available on mi.com in white colour.

It was yesterday, when Xiaomi launched Redmi 5, and today we have a start scale from the company. With a promise of launching more products this year, seems like this year is going to be big for Mi loyalists.