XGIMI's cheaper auto-calibrating projectors now available for mobile movie nights

Two of the more buzzworthy devices from this year’s CES are finally available to buy, with the XGIMI MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro portable projectors officially set to be released into the wild.

First shown off in Las Vegas back in January, the compact and lightweight devices are the Chinese brand’s latest all-in-one cinema system offerings, and look like strong contenders for our list of the best portable projectors. Both are also represent a less pricey alternative to the XGIMI Halo+, though neither matches that model's comparatively high peak brightness.

Both models feature built-in stereo speakers and can be powered from a not-supplied mobile battery bank via their new USB-C port, allowing them to be used in a wide variety of different locations both indoors and outdoors.

Supposedly designed with young families and busy urban professionals in mind, the key difference between the two models is the Pro’s Full HD resolution, with the base MoGo 2 fixed at a lesser 720p HD.

The Pro model also boasts XGIMI’s brand new Smart ISA (Intelligent Screen Adaptation) 2.0 technology, which detects when the unit has been moved, and automatically fixes the picture without interrupting playback. The system also handily dims its output when it senses someone standing in front of the projector as an eye protection measure.

(Image credit: XGIMI)

The cheaper MoGo 2 unfortunately doesn’t boast those Smart ISA 2.0 features, but does include the earlier 1.0 system, which automatically corrects keystone corners and resizes the image to work around objects, which the company claims still allows setup to be completed in mere seconds.

Both models run off Android TV 11, giving access to a wide range of streaming apps from the Play Store (although the official Netflix app is not yet supported), while brightness has been boosted from the original MoGo projectors range, with the two new models able to pump out a claimed 400 lumens – not too shabby for a projector this small, with 90 per cent of the wide DCI-P3 color gamut supported.

The pair both come with 16 GBs of onboard storage and 2 GB of RAM, while there's Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Chromecast connectivity, plus single HDMI 2.0 and USB 2.0 ports.

The built-in Dolby Audio supporting sound system comprises of two 8-W speakers that XGIMI say offer a wide stereo field with four EQ presets to choose. There's also a 3.5-mm audio out socket for headphones should you not want to disturb anyone.

Both models are now available to order from the XGIMI website (opens in new tab), with an expected shipping date of April 25. The MoGo 2 is priced at $400 / around £325 and AU$600, while $600 / around £485 and AU$895 will get you the MoGo 2 Pro.

