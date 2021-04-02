Xbox Series X restock: Best Buy likely at 12pm EDT today – how to buy it fast

When will Xbox Series X restock at Best Buy? Today at 12pm EDT – or soon after that time – is more likely than not, as the electronics retailer has had next-gen consoles in stock for the last six weeks. It doesn't always have the Xbox Series X (sometimes it's only a PS5 restock at Best Buy), but it did have inventory last week.

To get advance notice, follow Matt Swider, our Xbox restock tracker:

When: Follow @mattswider, our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts about the next Xbox console drop. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates of new stock.

Our Xbox Series X restock alerts look like this (for example):

🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/jnQNwbARXTXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/vPvw4Op0GD👇March 26, 2021 See more

The Xbox Series X restock time and date at Best Buy should be today at 12pm EDT / 11am CDT / 10am MDT / 9am PDT, or soon after that time. Last week we saw Xbox consoles go live just after noon time on the East coast. One time, Best Buy had its next-gen inventory go live at 3pm EDT, so be aware that times can change.

Our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker is sending people alerts as soon as the new Microsoft console is back in stock, and you can follow our tracking account to receive live updates right now. We've had exclusive news regarding the fact Best Buy restock information, and we'll be updating this page if we get early word about a restock today.

Why gets restock alerts?

On average, the Xbox sells out in less than three minutes when retailers don't hold back and release inventory on waves. That's why it's important to get an Xbox restock alert on minute one.

No Walmart Xbox Series X restock happened today, Thursday, April 1 at 2:30pm EDT / 11:30am PDT, even if the retailer has been doing every other Thursday for the last month. Looking more broadly, it does have a one-month gap between cycles, so we might not see the Xbox Series X back in stock before Thursday, April 18, according to that pattern.

Here's what our last Walmart Xbox stock alert looked like on March 18:

🚨First up is Xbox Series X & S at WalmartNOTE: PS5 is in 30 minsMarch 18, 2021 See more

The next GameStop Xbox Series X restock may happen next week – we didn't see anything more than Xbox Series S bundles today, and the restock time is often in the afternoon (rarely, it's been at night or the morning). We've seen GameStop with the Xbox on sale every week or every other week, and the last Xbox Series X drop was Tuesday, March 23.

Note: GameStop routinely restricts its Xbox Series X restock to bundles, and while it can cost more, it makes buying the new Xbox much easier because resellers have a more difficult time profiting from the packed-in games and accessories (which are all readily available). We usually know in advance when a GameStop restock happens.

Our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker alert for GameStop will look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 / Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7Xbox Series X / Series S bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZnFViMarch 23, 2021 See more

The next Target Xbox restock may be Thursday April 8. You see, we usually get a next-gen restock from Target every two weeks, and while we did see an off-schedule and very limited PS5 restock on Wednesday, March 30 and before that the usual Thursday, March 25 (two weeks after the prior drop on March 11), there was no Xbox on sale on the latter date. So Target may go four weeks between Xbox drops. Know this: Target likes to go early – we've been seeing stocks between 7am EDT and 8am EDT. Sorry, everyone in the West coast of the United States.

Here's our Target Xbox Series X restock alert from Thursday, March 11:

Series S 1st, X is next🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🎯 TARGET 🎯 in US!Big One 🐳1. ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar🙏2. 🖱️Click 🔄keep refreshing &🛒try to add to cartSeries S ($299) https://t.co/zNoPQ4lL74Series X ($499) https://t.co/yELb7CrZXo https://t.co/htrEZzE8GXMarch 11, 2021 See more

There has been a next-gen restock at Best Buy for six weeks in a row on a Friday, and while the Microsoft console missed one of those weeks (there was still a PS5 restock to keep the trend alive), we think the retailer may go seven-for-seven.

If that happens, the Best Buy Xbox Series X restock date will be tomorrow, Friday, April 2. We typically see the restock time occur between 12pm and 3pm EDT. Remember, this is an online-only order with an in-store pickup, usually scheduled for 3 to 5 days later.

🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/jnQNwbARXTXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/vPvw4Op0GD👇March 26, 2021 See more

We saw a surprise Xbox Series X restock at Amazon on Tuesday, March 23, and our restock tracker sent out an alert as soon as it happened. Even with that, the restock lasted just two minutes for the Series X. We also saw the Series S in stock it lasted a bit longer, but it has since sold out. There have only been a handful of Amazon Xbox restock dates since the console launched in November 2020, so we're unsure of when it'll be back in stock. We'll update this section when we know more.

Here's what our Amazon Xbox restock alert looked like on Tuesday, March 23

It's back in stock on & off🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock 📦AMAZON US📦♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/5jhpFjf2B4March 23, 2021 See more

Potential Xbox restock date: Next week, but minutes at time

Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The official Microsoft Xbox store often has the Series X console in stock throughout the week, however, it sells out in three minutes or less, according to our restock Twitter tracker account.

The secret: some people either cancel their orders midway through the process, or their credit card gets rejected, so do keep refreshing when we send out the Xbox restock alert. You may get lucky in scooping up a console that gets kicked back into the inventory system after five or fifteen minutes.

🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock at 💻 MICROSOFT 💻 in the US right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradarXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/5BmpyN2zboWon't last longMarch 26, 2021 See more

Restock date: Next week – always at least one next-gen drop weekly

Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

Antonline has a console restock at least once a week, according to the retailer's official Twitter account, and that means we can expect to see the Xbox Series X in stock soon. Antonline has become the surprise favorite store of gamers since the next-gen consoles launched in November because ships consoles fast. It also doesn't play games with its add to cart button during a restock. Just be prepared to pay face value for games and accessories, which we see as a benefit as it turns off resellers.

Our last Antonline Xbox Series X restock alert from Wednesday, March 17

🚨🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🐜 @antonlinecom 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarXbox Series X bundle https://t.co/kkTs4IQaJnPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 17, 2021 See more