Who uses 'hand-manipulated holograms' to design rockets? Elon Musk, of course

No jazz hands here, just pure genius

A "hand-manipulated hologram" sounds like the really cool movie scene from Iron Man where we know there's a green screen and Robert Downey Jr. is just fiddling with the air.

But thanks to a series of tweets from Elon Musk - the SpaceX,

Tesla

and

Hyperloop

genius - a version of that holographic interface is apparently real and Musk is designing rocket parts with it:

"We figured out how to design rocket parts just w[sic] hand movements through the air (seriously). Now need a high frame rate holograph generator."

Now Musk has the world drooling over this holographic tech so it's lucky for us that he'll be posting a demo video this week.

More blips!

Wouldn't it be neat if you could read our blips with a hand-manipulated hologram?!