Bad mojo strikes video service Vudu

In a case of non-digital cat burglary, video streaming service Vudu informed customers today that on March 24, some of its hard drives were lifted (physically) from its Santa Clara, Calif. offices.

The hard drives housed customer info, "including names, email addresses, postal addresses, phone numbers, account activity, dates of birth and the last four digits of some credit card numbers." Vudu was sure to point out the drives don't hold full CC numbers as the company doesn't even keep that info.

And though passwords stored on the drives were encrypted, Vudu expired customers' secret codes and is asking them to think up some new ones.

As a consolation, Vudu is offering one year free of AllClearID protection to customers starting today. For more details on the situation, you can check out the service's FAQs.

