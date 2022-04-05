Windows 11 is getting new Focus tools to boost productivity

Audio player loading…

Focus Assist has been a tentpole feature in Windows 11, and thanks to a new update, they're improving it further from today (April 5), after Microsoft announcing it at its event, thanks to the introduction of an integrated focus timer.

First introduced in Windows 10, Microsoft’s Focus Assist tools have been a useful ally in the war against notification vying to steal your attention away from work, games, and media.

Working similarly to your phone's alert slider and settings, Focus Assist allows you to filter out some or all of the notifications and alerts that could pop up and steal your attention away from whatever you are meant to be doing, so long as you remember to turn it on in the first place.

Increasing your Focus further

Thankfully that should not be as much of a problem anymore, as Windows 11 will soon be getting an integrated focus timer, allowing users to more precisely control their focus time upon receiving a notification.

Currently, users looking to maximize their productivity and get the most out of Focus Assist have had to rely on setting up automatic timers or conditions upon which Focus Assist would activate, such as when a second monitor is connected or when you are playing a game, so the new integrated focus timer will work wonders for those who only want their notifications to be silenced on occasion.

Microsoft also states that Focus Assist be receiving a new do not disturb feature, however, this was not highlighted during the future of hybrid work presentation so we will have to wait and see to find out exactly what this new feature does.

For those looking to get more out of Focus Assist, there are also focus tools available as part of Microsoft’s paid Viva insights program, which allows for blocks of focus time to be automatically put into your schedule around your calendar and working habits.