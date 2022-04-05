Windows 11 event: All the new features and biggest announcements live

Microsoft is putting on a special Windows 11 event entitled Windows Powers the Future of Hybrid Work, hosted by CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

The company released a rather cryptic teaser last month, sparking speculation in the community as to what new Windows 11 features and services Microsoft might announce.

We'll have to wait until later to find out for sure, but all the signs point towards upgrades designed to boost productivity in this new era of hybrid working, where employees split their time between the home and office.

The event description suggests Microsoft will also announce a few cybersecurity upgrades for Windows 11, with Azure cloud services set to play a role as well. And despite the business focus, we suspect there may be something in there for non-professional users too.

The Windows 11 event kicks off at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST and we'll be here with all the news as it's announced.