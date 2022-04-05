Live
Windows 11 event: All the new features and biggest announcements live
Microsoft is aiming to make Windows 11 the OS of the hybrid working era
By Joel Khalili last updated
Microsoft is putting on a special Windows 11 event entitled Windows Powers the Future of Hybrid Work, hosted by CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.
The company released a rather cryptic teaser last month, sparking speculation in the community as to what new Windows 11 features and services Microsoft might announce.
We'll have to wait until later to find out for sure, but all the signs point towards upgrades designed to boost productivity in this new era of hybrid working, where employees split their time between the home and office.
The event description suggests Microsoft will also announce a few cybersecurity upgrades for Windows 11, with Azure cloud services set to play a role as well. And despite the business focus, we suspect there may be something in there for non-professional users too.
The Windows 11 event kicks off at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST and we'll be here with all the news as it's announced.
We're now just 20 minutes out from the event. There's no placeholder on the Windows YouTube channel as yet, so the Microsoft website (opens in new tab) looks like it'll be your port of call if you'd like to watch along.
We see Microsoft has taken to Twitter to drum up some excitement ahead of the event. It sounds like IT teams can expect a few hot new administration features to be announced today.
Reminder: today's the day - Tune in at 8am Pacific Time for a peek at the upcoming features in #Windows11 that can help your organization (and IT team) support hybrid work. 🖱️💻☕️ 🍿 https://t.co/KdOVBU4lLy#Windows #MicrosoftEventApril 5, 2022
We're still a couple of hours out from the start of the event, so to whet the appetite, why not take a look at some of our recent Windows 11 stories.
We suspect that some of the rumors we've covered in recent weeks may get an official announcement later today.
- Windows 11 gets overhauled Your Phone app with a questionable name
- Microsoft reverses one of the most outrageous Windows 11 changes
- Upcoming Windows 11 update could improve how you copy and paste
- Windows 11 update may bring a welcome macOS feature to File Explorer
- Windows 11 finally gets faster right-click menus
How to watch the Windows 11 event
We'll have all the news from the Windows 11 event right here on the blog, but if you'd like to watch along with us, you can find a stream on the Microsoft website here (opens in new tab).
We also suspect the even will be livestreamed on the Windows YouTube channel (opens in new tab), like last time, but whether that's the case or not won't become clear until later.
