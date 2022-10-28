Windows 10’s latest patch breaks OneDrive – but a fix is coming

Audio player loading…

Some Windows 10 users have found OneDrive has been broken after installing the latest round of patching for the OS, and Microsoft has now confirmed this issue.

As Neowin (opens in new tab) spotted, the problem was caused by October’s patch for Windows 10, KB5018410 which was released a couple of weeks back. Both OneDrive and OneDrive for Business users can be affected (with multiple reports (opens in new tab) of the bugbear manifesting on Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2 installs, and then disappearing when the patch is uninstalled).

This particular bug is capable of causing OneDrive to “unexpectedly close” Microsoft admits, or throw up an error message in certain cases, namely when you:

Sign out or unlink your account in the Microsoft OneDrive sync app

Uninstall the OneDrive sync app

Unlink sites or folders from syncing to your device from Microsoft SharePoint or Microsoft Teams sites

Patch KB5018410 has also caused trouble relating to Microsoft Edge for some users, who may find the update removes the Microsoft Edge Legacy version without replacing the browser with the new Edge app as it should.

Analysis: A swift resolution with any luck

Okay, so what can you do about this OneDrive headache? Well, not a lot at this point, other than remove KB5018410 to get the cloud storage service back to normal operation. The downside is that the patch contains important security fixes, and you’ll obviously be without that protection after ditching the update.

However, Microsoft has indicated in a dashboard status update that a fix for the bug isn’t far off. The company wrote (opens in new tab): “We are working on a resolution and estimate a solution will be available in the coming week.”

Presumably that means the cure is inbound next week, then, although this is only an estimate from Microsoft of course. So, if the gremlin is buried more deeply in the works than is thought, and other complications crop up during the fixing process, it might take longer to arrive. As ever, let’s hope for a swift and painless cure here.