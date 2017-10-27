WIN! A Manfrotto Mega Bundle worth over £1000

The Photography Show returns to the NEC for its fifth year, between 17-20 March 2018.

Full to the brim with everything a passionate photography enthusiast or a well-seasoned professional photographer could possibly dream of; including the latest technology from all the leading brands, demos of the latest kit, conference sessions and a complete range of talks and seminars guaranteed to meet your needs, whatever your level.

To celebrate the launch of the brand new website for the 2018 show - Manfrotto is offering a fantastic haul of prizes, worth over £1,000.

Mega prize bundle

The mega prize bundle includes: Manfrotto 055 Aluminium 3 section tripod, Manfrotto Xpro 3 Way Head, Manfrotto Pro Light Red Bee, Manfrotto Lumimuse 8, Lastolite TriGrip Reflector, Manfrotto Pixi Evo, Lastolite Background Smoke/Concrete and a Lastolite magnetic background stand.

To be in with a chance of winning, head to the new The Photography Show 2018 website and fill in the form to enter the prize draw.

Be sure to check out the list of exhibitors confirmed for the show already while you are there and sign up to The Photography Show newsletter to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

For Terms and Conditions, please head to the Photography Show website.