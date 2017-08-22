WhatsApp now supports coloured text statuses like Facebook

WhatsApp has just introduced a new form of status update where you can finally write text-based messages and add a colourful background to them. Last year, Facebook had first presented this feature in its Android application. The coloured text statuses had previously seen in some beta versions of WhatsApp, and now it is rolling out for the stable version of the app on both Android and iOS platforms.

While the text-based statuses should already be working on your Android smartphone, iPhone-owners need to wait for remote activation of the feature. Do note that in both the cases, the roll out is happening incrementally. So, wait for a couple of days and update your WhatsApp application if you can’t see the new functionality yet.

How to add text-based statuses with background colour in WhatsApp?

If you have an Android smartphone, you will see a floating pen icon at the bottom of the status section, just above the camera button. Click on it and the option to type a text-based status pops up. There you shall also be able to insert an emoji, select a font and choose the background colour.

For iPhone-users, it is pretty much the same. You need to touch on the pen sign beside the camera symbol in the new status tab of the WhatsApp application. After that, you will be greeted with a similar set of options as its Android counterpart. Unfortunately, this feature is not available for Windows Phone users.

Another notable thing is that now you shall be able to see Statuses in the Web version of WhatsApp. However, you won’t be able to create these new text statuses on your PC.