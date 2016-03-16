Nixon's Mission is the most rugged and waterproof Android Wear smartwatch yet

Nixon has introduced the Mission, the most ruggedized and waterproof Android Wear-powered smartwatch yet, and it’s coming in October of this year.

Out of the many Android Wear smartwatches to release in the past few years, none have been built tough enough to handle prolonged exposure to water and take a beating without showing it. The Moto 360 Sport might have come closest with a rubbery build and IP67 durability, but it can’t hold a candle to the Nixon Mission’s incredible 10-ATM rating. This smartwatch can survive underwater up to 100M deep.

All of the qualities that I just listed should have perked your ears up, but we’re not done yet: the Mission will be among the first smartwatches to be equipped with the new Snapdragon Wear 2100 system-on-chip (SoC).

This is a big stepping-stone moment for Android Wear which, while incredibly solid as a wrist-based operating system, has been plagued across its many smartwatches by crippling battery issues. The new chipset improves over the commonly used (and rather antiquated at this point) Snapdragon 400 both in terms of size reduction and performance boosts. The processor will be 30% smaller and is said to consume 25% less power than its predecessor.

The new chipset is sure to bring along some thinner and, potentially, more powerful smartwatches in the near future. But with the Mission, while it’s by no means thin, we’re already seeing the advantages, namely, the hardware taking up less room to enable super durable casing.

Android Wear, with a unique touch

Aside from being tough enough to endure an adventurous life with you, and likely long-lasting, too, thanks to the Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC, the Mission will put a few other unique tricks up your sleeve.

You’ll have normal access to the wealth of Android Wear apps available on Google Play, but the Nixon Mission comes pre-loaded with its own app, powered by Surfline and Snocountry. These deliver a custom look at your activity, as well as the weather and conditions based on your sport of choice. It comes together looking like a richly-detailed interactive watchface.

Before you know it, it will be October and we’ll have dove 100 meters into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, as due diligence for our full review of the Nixon Mission. This Android Wear device proves that this space is one to watch in 2016.