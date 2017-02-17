VR & 360° at The Photography Show

The Photography Show at the NEC Birmingham is just over a month away now, and the all-new VR & 360° Theatre will play host to a series of expert talks and hands-on demonstrations, offering visitors fascinating insights into some of the most exciting new visual technology.

Join photo and video artist Mat Collishaw and photographic historian Pete James to hear about their latest project, Thresholds – an opportunity to delve into the re-creation of one of the UK’s first photographic exhibitions, which aptly took place in Birmingham in 1839.

James says: “We are now on the verge of another revolution in our perception of the world as viewed through images, that of virtual reality: a total immersion with the image.”

From workflow to product photography

From exploring the past to documenting the future, Olympus Visionary John Nasarri will take to the stage to share his pioneering 360° interactive wedding service – photography accompanied by ambient sound landscapes, video and photo slideshows, culminating in a spectacular sensory experience.

With new imaging trends comes the need for new kit, and digital artist and videographer Nick Driftwood will offer advice on the camera technology needed to film and photograph a 360° field of view effectively in the new world of immersive technology.

Drone and UAV specialists Aerial Motion Pictures will showcase the world of interactive 360° tours with a view from above The Photography Show, and will discuss the value this can bring to businesses, and how interactive images can be taken to the next level.

There will also be a host of other speakers, covering everything from how to easily incorporate 360° tech into your workflow to 360° product photography made simple. To see the full lineup of experts appearing on stage in the VR and 360° Theatre, click here.

The Photography Show runs from March 18-21. To book your tickets and find out more visit The Photography Show.