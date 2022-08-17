Vivo and iQoo begin Android 13 Preview Program: Here's how to register for the beta testing

Audio player loading…

Vivo has begun accepting applications for the open beta testing of its Funtouch OS 13. The company announced that users will be able to try out the latest version of its mobile operating system from August 23.

In a recent tweet, Vivo and its sub-brand iQoo have both confirmed that users can apply for the first Android 13 Preview Program. The invitation is currently limited to only 500 users and will be kicking off with one device at the moment.

We've got exciting news!vivo presents an exclusive Android 13 Preview Program for X80 Pro users, releasing on 23rd August.Registrations begin on 16 August. Hurry, only 500 users can try this exclusive update! pic.twitter.com/gRi3ENvsz4August 16, 2022 See more

When it comes to Vivo smartphones, the company has confirmed that the Android 13 Preview Program will first begin with the Vivo X80 Pro. For iQoo users, the program is currently compatible only with the iQoo 9 Pro. Both the smartphones are the flagship devices currently in Vivo and iQoo’s product line.

#iQOO presents an exclusive #Android13Preview Program for #iQOO9Pro users, releasing on 23rd August. Registrations for this exclusive update begin on 16th August for only 500 users! Follow: Settings>System Update>Settings Icon>Trial versionFAQ - https://t.co/uHNUZtEXBq pic.twitter.com/5iFNnJbhSFAugust 16, 2022 See more

Android 13 was announced recently and there are very few visual changes to the mobile operating system from Google. The latest version adds support for third-party apps to get matching icon colours similar to the wallpaper theme. Additionally, you can now set the default language for apps separately. You can choose to keep only 2-3 apps in a different language while the rest use the system's preferred language.

How to register for Android 13 Preview Program for Funtouch OS 13

If you’re interested in being the first to test out the latest version of Funtouch OS 13 and not wait for a public beta, then you can apply easily. However, we want to remind users that currently, the limit is 500 users. The company may expand the beta testing to more users in the months leading up to the official rollout as well.

Before we explain the procedure to apply for the Android 13 Preview Program, there are a few key points that are important.

The Android 13 builds provided during the beta testing are a work in progress. Do not attempt to join the beta if the Vivo X80 Pro or iQoo 9 Pro are your primary devices. Having a secondary device would be beneficial for your daily use until the end of the testing period.

Ensure to take a backup of all your important files, contacts and phone content. It will be easier to restore your content if needed.

Before applying to the Android 13 Preview Program, you would need to update to the latest stable version 12.0.12.7 or above of Funtouch OS.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3

The steps to enrol for the Android 13 Preview Program are the same for both smartphones. As long as you're on the latest version of Funtouch OS 12, you'll be able to apply as a participant.

Head over to the 'System Update' section in the Settings app on your Vivo or iQoo smartphone Click on the top-right settings icon Next, select the 'Trial Version' section.

Once you've been accepted to the program, the device will receive a push notification for a software update. Currently, Android 13 is officially available for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. OnePlus has already begun its Oxygen OS 13 beta program and many more companies will follow soon.