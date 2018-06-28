Virgin Media Business targets SMBs with new mobile deals

Britain’s small businesses will now be able to benefit from a better deal on their mobile and broadband deals following a new launch from Virgin Media Business (VMB).

The company has revealed it will be offering mobile device deals to the services it provides small businesses across the UK.

VMB is already well-known for its business broadband offerings, but from now will look to combine this with handset deals on some of the latest releases from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

Virgin Media Business SMB deals

As part of the new offering SMBs will also be able to benefit from significant savings when it comes to their combined mobile and broadband deals.

For example, customers teaming up VMB's Voom Fibre 350Mbs business broadband service with an Apple iPhone 8 or a Samsung S9+ can save up to £25 a month.

Handsets will also be offered stand-alone on either 24 or 36 month contracts, with a choice of data allowances and no upfront costs.

“This is fantastic news for our customers; leveraging the Virgin Mobile network puts us in control of defining the new mobile offerings and bundles we want to offer our customers, rather than having to accept ‘me-too’ offers for our customers," said Rob Orr, executive director - commercial & marketing, Virgin Media Business.

“By challenging the status quo and providing mobile connectivity and services in a more Virgin way, we will be able to give our customers new mobile offers which respond to the rapidly changing needs of their businesses.”

The launch comes soon after VMB signed a five-year MVNO agreement with BT, allowing it to have more control over data and service offerings.