Video: Huawei's EMUI 9 adds a lot of functionality that's missing in Android

Android is great as a foundation for all phones but there are quite a few features it lacks on a base level. That’s the reason why many phone manufacturers add their own skin or custom UI on top to make it more user-friendly.

Huawei has been developing the Emotion UI of EMUI for a few years now and with the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, Huawei launched its 9th iteration of EMUI. This latest version of EMUI adds quite a few features on the OS level that you would otherwise need to download third-party apps for.

In this video, we look at some of the innovations present on EMUI 9.0 such as better gestures and an incredible AI that allows you to shop for products or find calories on the food using the fantastic camera on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.