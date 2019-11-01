Up to 51% off laptops in early Black Friday Dell Small Business Sale

The Dell Small Business sale is back, with some amazing early Black Friday laptop and desktop deals. Save up to $864 on Vostro and Inspiron laptops, with desktop towers also reaching savings of up to 46%. There's a range of prices up for grabs here, and something for every budget - whether you're looking for a spec-loaded outfit perfect for high performance or a cheaper deal on an everyday machine, there's an offer for you down below.

If you're looking for great prices on different laptop or desktop models, be sure to keep an eye on our best Black Friday laptop deals. We'll also be scouring the web for sales across a range of tech all shopping weekend, so be sure to follow our main Black Friday deals hub to stay in the know. Don't want to wait? check out our wider roundup of cheap laptop deals too.

Early Black Friday laptop deals from Dell Small Business

Inspiron 5570 15-inch laptop | $759 $429

The 8th generation i5 processor in this Inspiron laptop is a nice addition to a price tag that would usually accompany a i3 or standard Pentium processor. Plus, you're getting 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just over $400 - a steal in our books. You'll need to enter the promo code DBLT2SP at checkout to get this price.

View Deal

New Vostro 3590 15-inch laptop | $970 $479

This 15-inch Vostro 3590 is over half price, and sports a 10th generation i5 processor to boot. There's no SSD on board unfortunately, but that 1TB hard drive is perfect for storing larger files and programs. 8GB of RAM support all of this, and with Windows 10 included in the price, you really can't go wrong. Use promo code DBLT4SP to bring the price down in your cart.

View Deal

New Vostro 5391 13-inch laptop | $1,427 $709

This 13-inch model packs a punch with a more portable exterior. It's housing a 10th generation i7 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. Plus, the Nvidia GeForce MX250 with 2GB of memory will keep everything running smoothly on this pint-sized powerhouse. Grab this price by entering promo code DBLT5SP at checkout.

View Deal

New Vostro 7590 15-inch laptop | $1,149 $819

Jumping up to the 7590 model, you can save $822 on a more powerful 15-inch Vostro laptop. The 6-core 9th generation i7 will run circles around the i5 offered further up this page, and the 256SSD will certainly speed up your workflow. You're still getting 8GB of RAM, but Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics will keep motion fluid and smooth. Plus, this model features a gorgeous aluminium design with extra-thin bezels. Use promo code DBLT7SP at checkout.

View Deal

New Vostro 5490 14-inch laptop | $1,712 $849

You may be getting a smaller screen on this 5490 model, but you're not sacrificing processing power. For an extra $40 over the previous deal, you can upgrade to a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, 10th generation i7 processor, and the far more up to date Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. These specs rarely hit price tags below $1,000 so be quick to snap this up with promo code DBLT8SP.

View Deal

Early Black Friday desktop deals from Dell Small Business

Vostro 3000 desktop tower | $712 $389

You're saving almost half the original listing price with this Vostro 3000 desktop so this is a great time to grab this machine. The base model listed here comes with a quad-core 9th generation i3 processor and 1TB of hard drive storage. There's only 4GB of RAM in there though, so you might want to visit the slightly pricier model below if you're looking for some serious multitasking.

View Deal

Vostro Small desktop tower | $927 $499

For just $100 more than the cheaper desktop listed above, you can keep your 1TB of hard drive storage and upgrade to a 6-core 9th generation i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Those are fantastic specs for a $500 price tag, and it's well worth taking a look at this deal over the less powerful model above if you've got the cash to spare.

View Deal

If there's nothing here that takes your fancy, or you simply want to check out other models available, check out our picks of the best laptop deals around. Or, if you need a machine that can run all the latest games at the best price, why not head over to our round-up of the cheapest gaming laptop deals.