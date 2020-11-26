Unbelievable - this $570 off HP Spectre x360 might be the best Black Friday laptop deal today

Black Friday laptop deals hunters! Don't miss this HP Spectre x360 15 sale at the official HP store that can get you a fully specced out machine for just $1,152 (was $1,599)

Using the coupon code 10STACKBFCM21 (automatically applied at checkout), you'll be scoring an absolutely crazy $578 off this stunning machine, which, in our books is easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet.

With a combination of a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650Ti graphics card, there's not much this extremely powerful machine can't handle. It's also gorgeous to look at, thanks to it's near bezel-less display - which is a new addition for the latest 2020 version as well.

We previously covered a similar $500 saving on this HP Spectre x360 at Best Buy for $1,099 - a Black Friday laptop deal that's still available, but, we do think the official HP store version is worth the $50 extra. Why? The official HP store version has the addition of a GTX 1650 Ti - which is a much more powerful graphics card than the MX330 on the Best Buy one.

We especially like to recommend the HP Spectre x360 whenever it goes on sale because it's a regular over on our best laptops buying guide. While it's not at the top spot right now (it's number 3), it's definitely up there with the very best Windows machines you can buy and can give any MacBook a run for its money for sure.

If you're interested in seeing what else is available today, we recommend checking our Black Friday laptop deals roundup page. Not looking for a computer? Head on over to our main Black Friday deals page.

Black Friday laptop deals: save $500 on a HP Spectre x360

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch: $1,599 $1,152 at HP

Use code 10STACKBFCM21 to save an absolutely eye-watering $578 on this top-of-the-line HP Spectre x360 15 today at the official HP Store Black Friday sale. This incredibly powerful machine has a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card - specs that will last you for a good few years and give you tons of power on tap.

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch: $1,599 $1,099 at Best Buy

Save $500 - We previously covered this alternative Black Friday laptop deal on n HP Spectre x360 and we still think it's an amazing deal, if a little bit weaker than the HP one above. Why? This one has the same specs but a GeForce MX330 graphics card, which is not quite as good as the GTX 1650 Ti on the variant above. If you can afford that extra $50, it's definitely worth the above HP deal.

View Deal