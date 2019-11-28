This thin and light Acer laptop was 43% off for Black Friday, but it's sold out

Amazon's Black Friday sale is well underway, and it's throwing in some extra Lightning Deals to spice things up, including a huge 43% off the excellent Acer Swift 5. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Acer Swift 5 deals near you.

Update: This Amazon Black Friday deal has now ended, with the Lightning deal selling out way before its time frame. We'll be bringing you the best Black Friday Lightning deals as they appear, so keep it locked to TechRadar.

This super thin and light laptop is down from $1,399.99 to just $804.99 – an amazing saving that won't last long.

(SOLD OUT) Acer Swift 5, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB: $1,399.99 $804.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a huge 43% off this excellent everyday laptop with this Black Friday Lightning Deal. With an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it'll give you years of reliable performance, and is amazingly light too. Stocks are limited, so grab it while you can.



When we reviewed the Acer Swift 5, we were impressed by its super bright 15.6in screen and classy design. With a mostly metal chassis, this laptop looks much more expensive than it is, and its clever combination of magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys mean it weighs much less than you'd expect.

Its specs are pretty impressive too, with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage to make everyday working effortless. Even at its original price this laptop was a solid investment, and with 40% off, it's even more tempting.

