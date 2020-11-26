This super-fast 1TB M.2 SSD is the best storage deal on Black Friday

It's been an exciting year for PC upgrades, and if you've snagged yourself the latest CPU or graphics card you might also be looking to upgrade your boot storage for Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
This SK Hynix Gold 1TB M.2 SSD is one of the best offers we've spotted this year, at just $134.99, saving you a massive sizable chunk off the regular asking price of $224.99.
The snag is that it won't be in stock until December 6, but that's a short wait when you consider how much of a great deal you're getting here. Also, note that Amazon may sell the drive where you are even but with a small additional fee that covers shipping and any taxes.
SK hynix Gold M.2 SSD 1TB |
$224.99 $134.99 at Amazon
Amazon is currently offering the fastest SK Hynix SSD ever for just $134.99. The internal SSD also the world’s first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSD and boasts best-in-class read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. View Deal
The SK Hynix Gold 1TB M.2 SSD is a 3rd gen SSD with a read speed of up to 3500MBs, so the only downside you'll have is no longer having time to message friends and family during load screens. With all the massive file sizes for new AAA games, this price makes it almost impossible not to buy. Not only are you getting 1TB of storage space for all your games and programs, but this is a serious upgrade for anyone still using a SATA SSD and at a bargain price to boot.
It's also been tested through 1000 hours of high-temperature operating life tests and comes with a 5-year warranty, so it will keep going regardless of the ordeals you have planned to put it through.
