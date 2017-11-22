This Microsoft Surface Book deal is the lowest price we've ever seen

If you've arrived at this page , then you should already be down with what's up with the Surface Book by this point. It's Microsoft's debut 2-in-1 laptop – one that we were rather chuffed with upon its launch.

[Update: This 47% Surface Book laptop deal still on Newegg, with the US retailer extending the discount through Black Friday.]

While the shiny new Surface Book 2 is out now and just as impressive – if not more so – that also means the first version is now a target for some serious deals.

The absolute best of which so far is a winner from NewEgg Flash, an off-shoot of the retailer solely focused on deals with hard timers. There, and for just a few more days at the time of writing, you can save nearly half off the Surface Book list price ahead of the Black Friday deals scramble.

Microsoft Surface Book for 47% off!

This is undoubtedly the best price that we have ever witnessed for the first Surface Book since its launch. At 47% off the $1,499 list price, NewEgg is selling this trailblazing 2-in-1 laptop for only $799. That includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD with Windows 10 Pro installed. Expires on November 26 at 11:59pm PT or the 27th at 2:59am ET!View Deal