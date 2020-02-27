This is the world's cheapest 3D printer, just make sure you're good at DIY

The ability to print three dimensional objects has caught the imagination of millions. Now, a little-known Chinese company is selling what is possibly the cheapest 3D printer on the market.

The Tronxy X1 is a fine entry level model, but like many of its competitors does not come pre-assembled. This means you'll have to put it together it yourself using a video guide (which is at least better than a paper manual).

The machine usually retails for $108.99, but use the code V3C5D1885661D000 at checkout with Gearbest to bring the price down to $99.99 / £81.06 / AU$158.61.

The Tronxy X1 has a maximum printing volume of 150 x 150 x 150mm - great for an introduction to 3D printing - and uses widely available (and therefore cheap) PLA filaments. A 0.4mm nozzle is provided by default, but finer models all the way down to 0.1mm are also available.

You can either print directly via a computer or use an SD card to load your designs. Just bear in mind 3D printing involves a steep learning curve and every printer - unlike their inkjet counterparts - has its own quirks.

The price includes free shipping, although you won’t be able to use other voucher codes to further reduce the cost. While Gearbest ships globally, you may have to pay additional tax depending on your location.

Check out our full review here.