This is the cheapest 50-inch 4K monitor around, and it costs less than $200

4K displays are enjoying a surge in popularity, coupled with low prices, but the Sceptre U515CV-U breaks new ground with a sale price of $199.99 at Walmart, down from $399.99.

This is a 50-inch behemoth and by our calculation the one with the cheapest per-inch price we’ve seen. Don’t expect the sort of color reproduction and fidelity or smart features of more expensive models; as there is no HDR here.

Need an affordable large format display? A single screen to replace existing full HD ones on a financial trading desk? Or even a visual display unit for a small business CCTV setup - all you need to know is that this is a bargain basement, cheap-as-chips TV that can seamlessly transform into a monitor.

Cut-price

Given the price, you won’t be surprised to see that this is a LED-based television with only three HDMI connections, one of which supports HDMI 2.0 for 4K resolution at 60Hz. It does support MHL connectivity plus has component/composite ports, a 3.5mm audio connector, an optical out and a USB port.

Its two speakers deliver 10W each and Sceptre claims that this 4K display has a dynamic contrast ratio of 15,000:1. Oh and let’s not forget the VESA mount at the back which will allow you to fix it on a wall.

For those not familiar with the brand, California-based Sceptre is one of the biggest TV sellers in the US, ahead of the likes of Vizio and TCL.