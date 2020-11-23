Trending

This $500 off HP Spectre is the best Black Friday laptop deal we've seen so far

Well, one of our favorite Black Friday laptop deals anyway...

Black Friday laptop deals
Black Friday laptop deals are officially upon us now, and we've spotted one of our favorite ultrabooks ever, the HP Spectre x360 15, on sale for just $1,099.99 (was $1,599.99) at Best Buy. 

With a $500 discount, ultrabook deals don't really come much better than this in our books. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics card, you're getting some absolutely stellar specs here and a very, very capable machine indeed. For work, or for someone really serious about productivity - this is a great buy, although of course, nothing's stopping you from sitting back and using it as a (very expensive) tablet.

The HP Spectre is a regular over on our best laptops buying guide. It's one of our favorites and, in fact, has held a position at the very top ranks for many years now. The 2020 iteration is especially fantastic with its gorgeous near bezel-less display and build quality that's really only rivaled by other favorites like the new MacBook Air and Dell XPS 15. Subsequently, if you're looking for that tip-top Black Friday laptop deal, this one's an easy recommendation - if you've got the cash that us.

If you're interested in seeing what else is available today, we recommend checking our Black Friday laptop deals roundup page. Not looking for a computer? Head on over to our main Black Friday deals page.

Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy: HP Spectre

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch: $1,599 $1,100 at Best Buy
Get a serious discount on an HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop with this early Black Friday deal that knocks $500 off the list price. In addition to the folding 2-in-1 action, this 15.6-inch HP Spectre packs a Core i7 processor, 16Gb of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics card.View Deal

