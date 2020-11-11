This $299 laptop is one of our favorite Black Friday laptop deals so far - and it's back in stock at Best Buy

Black Friday laptop deals are gathering momentum this week, with the latest sale at Best Buy offering up some stunning configurations at great prices right now - after all, that's exactly what Black Friday deals are all about. Hurry though, these laptop deals will end today.

Our favorite Black Friday laptop deal of the bunch is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop - now coming in at just $299 (was $449) today. Usually at that price you'd be looking at 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and a Celeron processor, however you're picking up far more power under the hood today.

There's a 10th generation i3 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - specs we'd usually expect to see for $350 - $400. What's more, you're getting a full 15.6-inch display here, a full-sized keyboard, and the whole thing weighs in at just 4.07lbs. That's perfect for portable performance, especially thanks to the 7.5 hour battery life. For reference, a smaller 14-inch HP running the same specs will set you back $489.99 this week.

There are plenty more Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals up for grabs this week, and we're bringing all of them to you right here. If you're after offers from more retailers, however, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday laptop deals currently on offer.

Top Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this core i3 laptop from Lenovo, perfect for personal use or light professional requirements. With up to 7.5 hours of battery life, you can relax and enjoy your time browsing without the stress of keeping a charger to hand. Not only that, but there's a stunning 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this machine - excellent value for this price.

HP 14-inch Chromebook: $289 $219 at Best Buy

Looking for something a little cheaper? You won't find an SSD in here, and you're dropping down to 64GB of storage space, but with Chrome OS keeping everything zippy you'll feel that pinch much less. This is actually a great price for a 14-inch machine as well - considering we usually see 11.6-inch displays in this price range. View Deal

HP 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook: $629 $499 at Best Buy

If you're after a little more functionality from your new laptop, Best Buy is also cutting $130 off the price of this 2-in-1 touchscreen model. You can easily swivel this display to form a 14-inch tablet - a feature that usually fetches a much higher price tag. Plus, you're upgrading to 8GB RAM and an i3 processor in here.

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

If the $299 Lenovo is out of stock, this Asus Zenbook does offer a compelling second best. You're saving $100 here and boosting your processing to a Ryzen 5 while also grabbing Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics, a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop: $779.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

For the same price as the Asus above, however, you can also pick up this 2-in-1 HP Envy. You're adding tablet functionality in here for a great price and therefore also grabbing a touchscreen display as well. You're looking at the same 8GB RAM / Ryzen 5 / 256GB SSD configuration here, but dropping that GPU in the trade.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop: $949.99 $769.99 at Best Buy

Need some more power? This is actually the same model as the $599 version above, but you're boosting to a Ryzen 7 processor and a 512GB SSD. That's perfect if you're going to be using more power intensive programs, but remember you're still only getting 8GB RAM.

