This $120 Lenovo IdeaPad could be the cheapest Black Friday laptop deal - but should you buy it?

When it comes to Black Friday laptop deals, this $120 Lenovo IdeaPad offer from Best Buy could be the cheapest you'll find - but should you buy it?

While the price is certainly tempting, the specs aren't.

The AMD A-6 processor, is pretty low powered, while the 4GB of RAM is going to prevent this laptop from being able to run many programs at once. This is not going to be a laptop that is going to offer you a fast and responsive experience. You may find it's too slow to use comfortably.

Even worse, the 64GB of eMMC storage is very low. We'd usually recommend an absolute minimum of 128GB, if not larger. Again, you'll struggle to fit many apps or documents on this device.

So, should you definitely not buy this deal? Well, for $120, it may be worth it if you're looking for a laptop for your kids. It runs Windows 10 S, which is a basic version of Windows that only runs apps from the Microsoft Store. This means you can have better control over what is downloaded and installed. With the low price, this could be a good first laptop - as long as your kids don't want to use it for playing games.

But for light web browsing and word processing, it should just about cope, and as we say, it's probably the cheapest Windows 10 laptop you'll find during Black Friday.

However, if you want something more capable, check out the best Chromebooks instead. These are cheap laptops that will run a lot better than this device, thanks to ChromeOS being less demanding than Windows 10.

Again, we'd like to stress that no matter how tempting this low price is, only buy this laptop if you're sure it's what you want. You're going to be very limited to what you can do with such an underpowered laptop. Replacing Windows 10 with Linux, for example, could be a good place to start.

