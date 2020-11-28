This Asus ZenBook 14 Black Friday deal saves you $170 on this stylish ultrabook

This Asus ZenBook 14 UltraLim 14-inch laptop is just $729 at Newegg right now, a savings of $170, making it one of the best Black Friday laptop deals going right now (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Asus ZenBook 14 Ultrabook: $899 $729 at Newegg

When it comes to sleek and stylish ultrabooks, it's hard to beat the Zenbook 14 from Asus, especially when it's $170 during Black Friday. With an AMD R7 3700U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 14-inch full HD display with super-narrow bezels, it packs plenty of power while looking great doing it. View Deal

Loaded up with an AMD R7 3700U processor, Radeon RX Vega 10 integrated graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch full HD display, the ZenBook 14 offers excellent performance in a highly compact form factor, weighing just under 3 pounds.

Ultrabooks are great for people looking for a portable computer to take with them to the coffee shop but who don't need the most powerful system out there. Generally, Ultrabooks are also better on battery life than other laptops, and with a 50WHr 3-cell Li-ion battery, that is certainly the case here.

