This 2TB Cyber Monday SSD deal is the best one this year

For a longest time, picking up one of the best SSDs was a lesson in compromise. You get way faster speeds, but you're not able to store nearly as much data. However, with this Cyber Monday deal, you can have both.

Right now, you can get a 2TB WD Blue SSD at Newegg for just $179, making it the cheapest SSD from a pure price-to-capacity perspective. The bonus is that you can get the same price whether you're looking for a SATA SSD or an M.2 - just be aware that this particular NVMe SSD has the same speeds as the SATA version, unfortunately.

This Western Digital drive is up close to the theoretical speed limit of the SATA interface, bringing 560MB/s read and write speeds to the table, along with a reliability rating of 500 TBW (terabytes written). That means not only will this be way faster than a hard drive, but it should last a few years before failing, too.

Check out more Cyber Monday PC component deals

WD Blue 2TB: $259 $179 at Newegg

The WD Blue is Western Digitals mid-range, mainstream label, but it's still fast enough and reliable enough to get our recommendation - especially when you can get a Cyber Monday deal that cuts the price of a 2TB SSD down to $179. Both the 2.5-inch SSD and the M.2 View Deal

Best Buy also has a 2TB SSD for the same price, only it's from SanDisk, rather than Western Digital. Both drives have virtually the same specs, so either one should deliver a similar experience and value. It all just depends on which store and brand you're comfortable with at this point.

SanDisk Ultra 2TB: $319 $179 at Best Buy

We're going to keep it simple here: the SanDisk Ultra was already a great value SSD, but on Cyber Monday, you can get the 2TB variant for just $179, which makes it one the best SSD deal of the year. View Deal

If you're not in the US, we went ahead and included the best prices worldwide for these two SSDs, so you can get a great deal no matter where you are.

Cyber Monday Sale ends in 01 days 10 hrs 30 mins 51 secs Reduced Price Western Digital 2TB WD Blue... Amazon Prime $206.67 $179.99 View Deal Reduced Price WD BLUE 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5â... Walmart $647 $222.58 View Deal Reduced Price WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD... Dell $299.99 $229.99 View Deal WD Blue 3D NAND 2TB PC SSD,... Staples $250.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell