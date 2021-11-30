These Google Pixelbook Go Cyber Monday deals are brilliant...and end today

Out of the many Chromebooks you can currently buy, the Google Pixelbook Go is easily one of the best out there, and showcases what can be done with ChromeOS. It's made a point of appearing across Black Friday this year, and it's reappeared again for a Cyber Monday deal.

While the Pixelbook Go is one of the most expensive Chromebooks you can buy, Google has decided that Christmas should come early for these, knocking off up to $150 on its own site.

While other retailers such as Best Buy also have a $50 saving on one model of the Pixelbook Go, Google has decided to apply the $150 to its high-end Pixelbook Go model until December 1.

But there are other discounts to the other Pixelbook Go models, so if you've been looking for a deal on a Pixelbook Go, the time is now.

Today's best Google Pixelbook Go Cyber Monday deals

$649 Google Pixelbook Go (Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD) | $649 $599 at Google

Save $100 - This Intel Core i5-powered Google Pixelbook Go features 8GB RAM and an 64GB SSD, making it one of the better configurations of the best Chromebook available, now with a $50 discount thanks to Google.

$849 Google Pixelbook Go (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | $849 $749 at Google

Save $100 - This Intel Core i5-powered Google Pixelbook Go features 8GB RAM and an 128GB SSD, making it one of the better configurations of the best Chromebook available, now with a $150 discount thanks to Google.

$999 Google Pixelbook Go (Core i5, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | $999 $849 at Google

Save $150 - This Google Pixelbook Go is easily one of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market, thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and 13.3-inch 1080p display. This configuration doesn't go on sale very often, so $150 off its MSRP is definitely better than the full retail price we're used to seeing.

Out of the three, two Google Pixelbook Go configurations available right now both have an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch 1080p display, and a 128GB SSD, with the only difference being the amount of RAM.

The third model is the cheapest at $599 thanks to the $50 discount, but has a less-powerful Intel Core m3 processor, alongside 64GB of storage.

The 16GB RAM model has the biggest discount at $150, and when these Pixelbooks run on ChromeOS, you'll be doing a lot of your tasks through the Chrome browser. There's little chance you'll run out of memory, but it will go a long way when you're trying out some games for example.

These deals aren't up for long, so if you're wanting a laptop from Google that can store all your accounts from Google's services, while being able to complete some small tasks for work or college, this could be the Chromebook to buy.

