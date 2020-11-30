These are the best cheap Cyber Monday laptop deals for less than $500

Cyber Monday is here, and one thing that's stood out to us while hunting for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals is how many excellent devices are currently on sale for less than $500.

Times are tough these days, so not all of us can afford ultra-expensive laptops, even if they have seen big price cuts as well. However, as the laptop deals we've highlighted below prove, you can get some amazing devices on Cyber Monday without having to spend a fortune.

Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best laptop deals in your region.

Best of all, these cheap Cyber Monday laptop deals have cut the cost of some more expensive laptops to under that magical $500 mark. So, for today only, you're getting more laptop for less.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy

You'll also find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 available for $199 at Best Buy right now. You're getting 4GB RAM / 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.

View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: $269.99 $199.99 at HP Direct

Save $70 - This is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large 14-inch display, decent specs and low price. Its speakers are tuned by B&O sound specialist and its 47WHr battery will last ages.View Deal

HP 14t 14-inch laptop: $459.99 $359.99 at HP

Save $100 - This 14-inch HP laptop is sporting 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 10th generation i3 processor. That's a fine spec sheet for a sub-$500 laptop ready for working from home.

View Deal

New price cut HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop: $659.99 $399.99 at HP

Save $260 - HP's latest laptop deals are offering up a massive display for a great display in this HP 17z. That's a full 17.3-inch screen - perfect for streaming and multi-tasking. Inside, you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well, and the price of this deal has dropped further!

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: $499 $399.99 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion x360 is a laptop that punches way above its price range, with a sleek chassis, and competent components. At just $399 with this Cyber Monday deal, you're getting a Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD - probably the fastest laptop you'll get at this price. View Deal

New lower price Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim: $699 $449 at Walmart

Save $250 - Gateway is back, with some super-budget-friendly laptops. Right now, you can get this laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $449. Now, we don't know about you, but that's what we'd call a bargain.

View Deal

Buying a cheap laptop can sometimes be tricky, as while you want a low price, you don't want to end up buying an underpowered laptop that simply cannot keep up with what you need it to do.

All the laptops we've highlighted here are brilliant devices that offer superb value for money, and perform brilliantly for the price. However, after Cyber Monday, you may see prices begin to climb again.

If you're not in the US, we've listed the best laptop deals where you are below.

Today's best laptop deal Cyber Monday Sale ends in 18 hrs 02 mins 16 secs Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with... BHPhoto $879 View Deal Students buy Macbook, get Airpods Reduced Price Macbook Air - 1.1GHz... Apple $999 $899 View Deal Reduced Price Apple MacBook Air (13-inch... Amazon Prime $999 $949 View Deal 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13"... QVC $1,744.96 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Cyber Monday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.