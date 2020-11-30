These are the best cheap Cyber Monday laptop deals for less than $500

Cyber Monday is here, and one thing that's stood out to us while hunting for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals is how many excellent devices are currently on sale for less than $500.
Times are tough these days, so not all of us can afford ultra-expensive laptops, even if they have seen big price cuts as well. However, as the laptop deals we've highlighted below prove, you can get some amazing devices on Cyber Monday without having to spend a fortune.
Best of all, these cheap Cyber Monday laptop deals have cut the cost of some more expensive laptops to under that magical $500 mark. So, for today only, you're getting more laptop for less.
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy
You'll also find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 available for $199 at Best Buy right now. You're getting 4GB RAM / 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.
HP Chromebook 14:
$269.99 $199.99 at HP Direct
Save $70 - This is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large 14-inch display, decent specs and low price. Its speakers are tuned by B&O sound specialist and its 47WHr battery will last ages.View Deal
HP 14t 14-inch laptop:
$459.99 $359.99 at HP
Save $100 - This 14-inch HP laptop is sporting 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 10th generation i3 processor. That's a fine spec sheet for a sub-$500 laptop ready for working from home.
HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop:
$659.99 $399.99 at HP
Save $260 - HP's latest laptop deals are offering up a massive display for a great display in this HP 17z. That's a full 17.3-inch screen - perfect for streaming and multi-tasking. Inside, you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well, and the price of this deal has dropped further!
HP Pavilion x360:
$499 $399.99 at Best Buy
The HP Pavilion x360 is a laptop that punches way above its price range, with a sleek chassis, and competent components. At just $399 with this Cyber Monday deal, you're getting a Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD - probably the fastest laptop you'll get at this price. View Deal
Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim:
$699 $449 at Walmart
Save $250 - Gateway is back, with some super-budget-friendly laptops. Right now, you can get this laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $449. Now, we don't know about you, but that's what we'd call a bargain.
Buying a cheap laptop can sometimes be tricky, as while you want a low price, you don't want to end up buying an underpowered laptop that simply cannot keep up with what you need it to do.
All the laptops we've highlighted here are brilliant devices that offer superb value for money, and perform brilliantly for the price. However, after Cyber Monday, you may see prices begin to climb again.
