The Razer Deathadder Elite is only $29 at Newegg right now

The Razer Deathadder Elite is by far one of the most beloved gaming mice on the market. It's kind of the holy grail of mouse design, with a comfortable design build and just the right amount of buttons. And, you can save big ahead of Black Friday.

Right now at Newegg, you can get the Razer Deathadder Elite for just $29, much lower than its $69 list price. That's a massive 70% discount on one of the best gaming mice on the market.

Razer Deathadder Elite $99 $29 at Newegg

The Razer Deathadder Elite is one of the most popular gaming mice out there, and for good reason. It's got a robust sensor, a comfortable build and the perfect amount of buttons. And, it's just $29 ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Now, this mouse isn't packed with some of the more luxurious features you'll find in some other mice. It doesn't have as many buttons as something like the Razer Naga Trinity, and it's not wireless. But, when you just need a reliable gaming mouse that'll do its job, you can't really do much better than the Razer Deathadder Elite, especially when it's this cheap.

Now, be sure to stay tuned to other Black Friday gaming deals, because we're sure we'll see a ton of amazing deals on peripherals from Razer, SteelSeries, Corsair and more.