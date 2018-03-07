The new Skagen Falster smartwatch is a blend of design and technology

Skagen announced the Falster smartwatch back in January this year, bringing a good blend of design and flair to smartwatches. Today, the lifestyle brand announced the availability of the Falster smartwatch in India starting at a price of Rs 19,995.

Frederik Thane, Creative Director, Skagen, said on the launch,

“One of our goals with SKAGEN’s smartwatches is to make technology feel more familiar and approachable. We do this by simplifying and editing our products, but also by humanizing the experience of using them: the dial layouts and the movements are designed for calm and pleasant interaction.”

Skagen Falster specifications

The Skagen Falster is a smartwatch that focuses on the aesthetics, not just pure specs. Featuring a good blend of design and flair, the Falster is Skagen’s first smartwatch with a touchscreen. Running on Android Wear 2.0 platform, the Skagen Falster comes with a round shaped OLED display without the ‘flat tire’ design seen on some other round smartwatches.

Combining stainless steel chassis with a pair of leather belts, the Skagen Falster comes with a thin design, making it one of the better-looking smartwatches out there. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform and comes with 512MB of RAM. While it does come with an accelerometer, the Falster misses out on other important hardware like a heart rate sensor, GPS or even a speaker. It does come with IP67 water resistance, though.

The Skagen Falster works with both Android and iOS devices, and comes with Bluetooth and Wireless syncing support.

Skagen Falster price and availability

The Skagen Falster has been priced starting at Rs 19,995, and is available for purchase at all major departmental stores like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, and others. The Falster can also be purchased from leading online shopping portals.