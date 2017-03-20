The LG Watch Style is now $70 cheaper at Best Buy

Want to get in on the Android Wear 2.0 party? Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG Watch Style down from $249 to $179.

Among the latest to come out of a collaboration between Google and LG, the Style is one of the most elegant smartwatches out there. And while it may not be the most feature-packed offering, missing marquee features like built-in GPS and a heart rate monitor, you’ll find the Snapdragon Wear 2100 and the rotating crown that work together to deliver arguably the best Android Wear experience yet.

Not just that, the Style offers native applications and an integrated Play Store, so you can leave your phone at home. On iPhone? This smartwatch is totally compatible for you, too.



While its original asking price was rather high, the discounted price is pitch-perfect for this device. Now, the next generation of Android Wear comes at a much more digestible price.