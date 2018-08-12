The HTC U12+ is Hollywood in your pocket

With summer officially here, chances are that many of us have already made our travel plans and are looking forward to exploring the world. Our phones have obviously become the most important part of our travels and carry everything from our boarding passes to reservations for hotels and activities. But there is one particular function of our phone that almost everyone uses more than anything else while on a vacation - the camera.

If you’re looking to buy a new phone before you head to your travels, we recommend one that has a great camera. Most new phones have multiple cameras, such as the HTC U12+ which has two cameras on the front and two on the back to take some stunning shots. The camera benchmarks company DXOMark has given it’s highest rating for a dual camera setup to the HTC U12+ and there are many good reasons why.

We’ve already taken a look at the front cameras on the HTC U12+ that lets you take amazing selfie shots quickly using the Active Edge feature. Just squeeze the phone to launch the camera and take selfies with a bokeh effect. In this article, we explore the two phenomenal cameras present on the back of the HTC U12+ as well as its audio recording capabilities that are bound to impress.

Let’s start with the specs. The primary camera on the HTC U12+ has a 12MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 1.4µm pixel size that can take stunning shots, especially in lower-lit conditions. The second camera adds an optical zoom of 2x that lets you get closer to your subjects without losing quality, or add a bokeh effect for blurring the background when taking portrait shots.

What you might not get from the specs above is how good the camera is with recording video. Not only does the HTC U12+ have four cameras, it also has four microphones capable of 3D audio recording and Sonic Zoom, the latter of which is extremely interesting and useful.

The way Sonic Zoom works is that it focuses the four microphones on the HTC U12+ towards what you’re recording. For example, if you’re at a recital or a performance and are sitting far from the stage, as you zoom onto the performer, you can also hear the sound produced by that performer getting louder and other noises such as the crowd around you fade away. Here is a sample of it that we shot at the toy store. Notice how the band gets louder as we zoom in

Other than zooming in on audio, you call also take some dramatic shots by slowly and smoothly zoom into your subject automatically- it’s almost as good as having Hollywood in your pocket. Check out the example below that we took from a speed boat moving very fast away from the yatch but then slowly zoom into the shot.

Needless to say, if you have a creative eye, the HTC U12+ has a very versatile and capable camera that is ready for almost every kind of scenario you could run into during your travels- from low light camera performance to amazing selfies to producing video content you’d be proud of.