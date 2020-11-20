The HP ZBook Create G7 gets a massive $2000 price cut in early Black Friday deal

HP is rolling out some major doorbuster Black Friday deals right now on, including the HP ZBook Create G7 that's on sale for $2,290.90 - fully half off the retail price.

When we reviewed the ZBook Create G7 several weeks ago, we held it up as one of the absolute best Windows 10 mobile workstations for creative professionals money could buy - with the heavy caveat that you would need a lot of money to buy even the base model. Now, with half off the original luxury price point, this deal is an absolute no-brainer for any creative professional looking to upgrade their set-up.

The savings extend to different configurations, so you can play around with the options you want, but we configured the deal below with an Intel Core i5-10400H processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD with self-encryption technology, and a 15.6-inch 4K display.

There are several other options you can tinker with if you'd like different specs, so it's definitely worth giving it a look over at HP while these Black Friday laptop deals last. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

HP ZBook Create G7: $4580.00 $2290.90 at HP

